Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce is Excited to Coach LB Tommy Eichenberg
The Las Vegas Raiders' linebacker unit was believed to be arguably the worst position group on their defense heading into last season. After a season that saw the defense carry the team while being led by one of the best linebackers in the AFC, linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo proved to be one of the better linebacker units in the National Football League.
Spillane finished the season tenth in the league in tackles. Deablo fully completed his transition from defensive back to linebacker, providing the Raiders with the range and speed few linebackers possess.
However, the Raiders had little depth behind Spillane and Deablo that could replace them or play alongside them at a similar level. That may have changed with the selection of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State in the NFL Draft. Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce says he likes what he’s seen from Eichenberg in their short time together.
"Old school football, smash mouth, no fair dodging, preying on the lead, leader, captain, green dot, played in a system and on a team that has won, has been close to winning national championships and been there, played some really good players,” Pierce said.
“But more important is presence. When you walk around, you feel a linebacker. He feels and looks like a linebacker. And he creates more size for us and depth. I mean, you look at guys like Robert Spillane, you look at [Divine] Diablo, look at Luke Masterson and what they've been able to do, get this young guy in here with those guys and let him grow and learn from them, the future is bright."
Although Spillane played 97% of the team’s defensive snaps last season, the addition of Eichenberg ensures the Raiders are prepared in the unlikely event either Spillane or Deablo go down with an injury, as both did for short periods last season.
Eichenberg has the potential to be one of the steals in the draft, as they may have drafted their future middle linebacker, who potentially can make an impact on this season, in the fifth round of the draft. It is still very early but Eichenberg could turn out to be one of General Manager Tom Telesco’s best draft picks.
