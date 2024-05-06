Raiders' Davante Adams Speaks on QB Development
Quarterback is arguably the hardest position to play in all of sports.
So it’s not always fair to call a quarterback “bad” or a “bust” if they aren’t good immediately. A quarterback rarely comes out of the gate and is a star immediately once they’re a starter like Patrick Mahomes or Dak Prescott.
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams hopes quarterbacks are given time in the league to develop before they’re cast to the wayside. As one of the best receivers in the league, he is directly affected by quarterback play, so he should be taken seriously on the subject.
He has seen firsthand what quarterback development does for a player, as he was teammates with Jordan Love when he was with the Packers in Green Bay. Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby have both spoken highly of Love before.
Adams talked about quarterback development when he joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“The only tough part about it is how much time do you give a guy?” Adams said. “I think in [Love’s] case, they didn’t give him any time because he wasn’t on the field. You can say whatever you want about the three reps he got while Aaron [Rodgers] had COVID against the Chiefs my last year there, so he had a couple reps, but that’s like saying Aidan [O’Connell] wasn’t going to be anything because you see the end of the Chargers game or whatever.
“You can’t write these guys off. It’s a learning process, and it’s the position that takes the most learning in order to get comfortable at. You see a couple guys that come in; you have the b-----s to the rule like CJ [Stroud], they come in and look like those LSU receivers, like, ‘Bruh, I thought quarterback was supposed to be hard.’ You come in just cool as the other side of the pillow, throwing darts, throwing downfield, literally making the game look easy. So, there’s certain people that come in, and kind of make it seem like other guys are behind, when really, they are right where they’re supposed to be, based off the experience that they got.”
