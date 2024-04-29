Raiders' Free Agency Moves Paved the Way for Selection of TE Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders had a productive NFL Draft. However, their first-round pick was unexpected by all accounts. Entering the draft, the Raiders needed offensive linemen and cornerbacks more than any other position. Selecting 13th overall and unlikely to trade up for Jayden Daniels, the Raiders were forced to keep their pick or trade back to a later pick in the first round.
Many expected the Raiders to draft an offensive lineman or potentially quarterback Michael Penix. Once Penix was selected much earlier than expected and tight end Brock Bowers was still on the board, Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco had a decision to make. The Raiders had to decide between selecting the fourth offensive lineman in the top 13 picks or they could draft the best tight end available and one of the best tight ends to come into the league in at least the last decade. While unconventional, the selection was likely more straightforward than it seemed for Telesco.
Earlier in the offseason, Telesco made multiple moves that solidified many of the holes on the Raiders roster, and he did so without overspending for players. Las Vegas' defensive line was set by signing Christian Wilkins and resigning Adam Butler and John Jenkins. The Raiders have competent starters on their defensive backfield and linebacker units. The free agent signings along the defensive line allowed the Raiders not to have to focus on their defense in the first round of the draft.
The emergence of Zamir White, the re-signing of Ameer Abdullah, and the signing of Alexander Mattison solidified the Raiders' running back unit. Las Vegas is relatively set at wide receiver. The running back signings, re-signing of Andre James, and the additions of Gardner Minshew allowed the Raiders to narrow down which positions on their offense to address through the draft.
As much as the Raiders may not have needed a tight end, with Michael Mayer expecting to be more involved next season, they need to add talent to their offense. It is always good to get stronger at a position of strength.
The selection of Bowers speaks to the flexibility the Raiders’ free agency moves earlier this offseason created for the organization. The Raiders had a potentially franchise-changing tight end fall right into their lap, who has the potential to block and be a dynamic playmaker. While unexpected, it is hard to argue with adding a talent like Bowers to an offense that needs as much talent as possible.
The selection of Bowers, in addition to drafting two offensive linemen with the Raiders' two following picks and signing Cody Whitehair earlier this offseason, thoroughly addressed the Raiders' offensive line. The Raiders added one of the top offensive talents in the draft with a ton of potential and addressed their offensive line with two competent linemen. The Raiders have had a successful offseason so far.
