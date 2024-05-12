Film Study: Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders added one of the most unique, explosive offensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft when they took Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall selection.
Bowers, a two-time All-American, and two-time John Mackey Award winner caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years with the Bulldogs. His exceptional play in his freshman season caught national attention.
Despite drafting tight end Michael Mayer high in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders added another tight end early in this year’s draft. General Manager Tom Telesco clearly did not care about positional value and decided to take the best player on the board, which was easily Bowers.
Let’s get into the film and see why Bowers is considered one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory.
First, Bowers is an incredible athlete—his release off the snap rivals some wide receivers. He has an interesting build at 6-foot-3, 243 pounds. His quick, sudden movements when he runs routes make him difficult for linebackers to cover and too big for cornerbacks or safeties to stay with physically.
Bowers is also a great run blocker. He comes off the snap quickly and uses textbook leverage to drive into defenders. The Raiders will likely run the ball a lot in 2024, so they will lean on his blocking ability early.
Georgia’s Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, used Bowers all over the field. He lined him up in line, out wide, and even in the backfield. Bowers is more than just a tight end; he is an offensive weapon.
Luke Getsy should enjoy using Bowers and Mayer together. The two were arguably the best tight ends in their respective draft classes, and now they are on the same team.
Getsy’s Chicago Bears ran 12 personnel 23 percent of the time in 2023. He will likely use it more in 2024, with two major mismatches.
Overall, the Raiders struck gold when they selected Bowers. They needed to add offensive firepower, and they certainly did that.
The Raiders will have a lot of fun with Bowers, who could become a franchise cornerstone in a few years if he pans out as the prospect he is supposed to be.
