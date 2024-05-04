Eichenberg Has Model to Succeed on Raiders Already
The Las Vegas Raiders selected linebacker Tommy Eichenberg out of Ohio State in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eichenberg finished his Buckeyes’ career with 268 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten member as well.
Eichenberg joins the Raiders with a chance to take the third linebacker role next to Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. The Raiders have been looking for stability at that position for some time.
After a healthy season from Deablo and a breakout season from Spillane, the Raiders should be pleased with their linebacker room. Now, they hope Eichenberg can be a contributor as soon as possible.
If Eichenberg wants to be successful but it doesn’t happen immediately, neither he nor Coach Antonio Pierce should worry. There is a model he can follow to get to where he needs to be, and that model is already on the roster.
Spillane and Eichenberg had different collegiate careers but have similar play styles and builds. Spillane is 6-foot-1 and 229 pounds, while Eichenberg is 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds. They are both hard-nosed, aggressive players who are at their best when they are playing downhill.
Spillane had a different upbringing than Eichenberg. Coming out of high school, Spillane was not the highly recruited star Eichenberg was. Spillane went to a smaller school in Western Michigan and was not drafted. He worked his way onto a roster and earned a spot, eventually blossoming into a star this past season.
While Eichenberg didn’t parlay his high school and collegiate success into a high draft pick, he found himself on the Raiders with a late-round selection. Like Spillane, he will have to earn his spot in the starting lineup.
Spillane is the perfect mentor for Eichenberg. He should take the rookie under his wing this summer and show him what it is like to be a pro, as he had to learn in the same way Eichenberg will likely have to learn.
Not every player emerges the way Spillane did in 2023. However, if Eichenberg can follow the model Spillane has already set for him, he will quickly become a positive contributor.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.