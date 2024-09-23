3 Takeaways from Raiders' Loss to Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders were feeling the highest of highs a week ago when they upset the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday evening, they are feeling the lowest of lows. The Raiders' 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers will sting for a long time.
The Silver and Black was heavily favored but came out flat in all realms against their Week 3 opponent. What are some takeaways from the loss?
Run Game Struggles
The issues running the ball still persist for the Raiders. White ran for just 35 yards on 10 carries and Mattison rushed three times for seven yards. As a whole, the team ran for 55 yards. The Panthers managed 131 yards.
Establishing the run has been at the forefront of Pierce's vision for this team. It has also been this team's biggest failure this season. So far, the Raiders are dead last for rushing yards per game with just 49. They are also 32nd in yards per attempt -- 2.51. They have 153 rushing yards on the season.
The Raiders have just two rushing touchdowns on the year. They are a one-dimensional offense thus far, much to their head coach's chagrin.
Defense Exposed
It seemed like the least likely thing the Panthers could have done. They, frankly, torched the Raiders defense. Quarterback Andy Dalton was 26 of 37 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He had the Panthers' offense looking completely different from the Bryce Young Panthers.
The run game was dominant, as mentioned. Chuba Hubbard had a touchdown and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen was dominant before he left after the first half with an injury.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby was silent the whole game, especially when his ankle injury became more apparent. Taken out of the equation. When Miles Sanders punched one in at the goal line, he slipped right past Crosby unscathed.
Crosby had just three tackles, one solo, and a pass defended.
Minshew Madness
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II was 18-of-28 for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The interception was particularly bad, throwing it right to Carolina's Michael Jackson. Minshew also took two bad sacks.
Minshew has been a pendulum this season, as most gunslinger quarterbacks are. He takes risks, he tries to extend plays, and sometimes it gets unruly to the detriment of his own team. Today, he came out flat. As did the rest of the team.
