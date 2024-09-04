Are NFL Teams Placing Too High of Expectations on Rookies?
For rookies coming into the NFL, it's a whole new experience. It does not matter where they were drafted or how talented they were in college. You are a rookie in the NFL; you got to go out there and prove to the league and your respective organization why it took a chance on you.
Many say, especially when it comes to the quarterback position, that players coming out of college are not getting developed properly. In the past, when you drafted a quarterback high in the first round, you will give them a couple of years to develop and then start them. Not in today's NFL.
Now, quarterbacks are getting drafted and getting thrown straight into to the fire. And they are expected to play well. That is why experts now say teams are putting young players in bad spots to be successful.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. gave some insight on rookies and veterans in the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Years ago, I was having a conversation with Don Shula," Carpenter said. "And he said something to me -- the legendary Miami Dolphins coach -- that I just thought was brilliant. And it had never processed in my mind before, but it did now. And he talked about, you never know what you are going to get with a rookie. ... I was talking to him about Dan Marino and how good he was as a rookie. And he said you just never know. He goes, 'You have hopes, but I never really have expectations of a rookie.' Which I thought was fascinating. He said because you have never seen them do anything in a live NFL football game. They were drafted because they showed gifts that you thought they could be something. But the NFL is a completely different animal. And he said to me, one of the things that people do not understand is if I go sign a free agent and he has a proven track record of doing something in the NFL, I do not have just hope, I have expectations. Because he has a proven track record. ... I think we will all agree, Don Schula is a voice that is worth being heard in the National Football League."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE