BREAKING: Raiders-Browns Second Week 4 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are still dealing with some early-season injuries heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
The club released the second injury report of Week 4. Below are updates for both the Raiders and Browns.
Raiders updates
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) did not participate in practice for a second day in a row.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), who missed Las Vegas' Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers after suffering his injury in Week 2, also did not practice for a second consecutive day.
Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., who left last week's game, also did not participate for a second straight day as he continues to heal from an ankle/knee injury.
His fellow offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) was a full participant Thursday.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not participate in practice for a second day in a row. He has yet to make his NFL debut.
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) was a full participant Thursday. His fellow defensive lineman, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee) was also a full participant on Thursday.
Tight end Michael Mayer was added to the injury report Thursday, as he missed practice due to personal reasons.
Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (calf) and wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) were also added to the injury report on Thursday. Both were limited in practice.
Browns updates
Running back Jeremy Ford (knee) was limited Thursday after not participating on Wednesday. Same for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (foot/achilles/thigh) and tight end David Njoku (ankle).
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (thigh/NIR-rest) did not participate on Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) all did not participate for a second straight day.
Browns DB Mike Ford (knee) was added to Thursday's injury report. He was limited Thursday.
Guard Joel Bitonio (knee), tackles James Hudson (shoulder) and Dawand Jones (knee), offensive lineman Javion Cohen (back) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps) were also all limited Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Linebacker J. Owusu-Koramoah (hand), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hand) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were all full participants in Cleveland's practice on Thursday.