BREAKING: Raiders-Chiefs Set for Black Friday
The NFL is keeping its tradition of airing a game on Black Friday.
According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, 2024 Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video will be the Las Vegas Raiders' away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The division rivals last met at Arrowhead Stadium when the Raiders upset the eventual Super Bowl champions 20-14 on Christmas Day. Las Vegas was the last team to beat Kansas City.
The Raiders snapped a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, who have finished the last eight seasons as AFC West champs.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and his team will look to build on that victory at Arrowhead, as they want to be the team to knock off the NFL's top team.
Despite their triumph over Kansas City on Dec. 25, the Raiders had to sit by and watch their greatest rival win the Super Bowl on their home field.
"It's motivation," Coach Pierce said when he joined "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" back in February. "Guess who's the last [team] to beat them, though. Who's the last [team] to beat the Chiefs? These dudes. They did that. So it's OK. It's cool. Like I told them, we'll run it back. We'll see them again. They gotta see us, we gotta see them. And we've already given the recipe of how to do it.
"These guys know what it’s like to do it on a day where -- we talked about it. We were the first show on that day. We played at 10 o’clock, 12 o’clock their time. There was no NBA. LeBron [James] wasn’t playing yet. Everyone was watching the Raiders versus the Chiefs.”
The NFL started its Black Friday game last year when the Miami Dolphins handled the New York Jets 34-13. The game averaged just 9.61 million viewers, according to Nielsen National TV Ratings. To compare, per Nielsen, Prime Video's Thursday Night games averaged 11.86 viewers last season.
According to Amazon MGM Studios, "TNF’s across-the-board viewership gains in 2023 included 13 weeks of double-digit, year-over-year gains among total viewers, as well as its second consecutive season of double-digit increases in the hard-to-reach P18-34 demographic."
