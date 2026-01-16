Where Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Ranks Among NFL's Best

The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league over the past three seasons. Despite drafting running back Ashton Jeanty last offseason to address the issue, the failure to fix their offensive line has doomed their running game again this season.

All things considered, Jeanty had a productive season. He broke Josh Jacobs' franchise record for total yards from scrimmage as a rookie. Jeanty was 25 yards short of rushing for 1,000 yards this season and did so with arguably the worst offensive line in football.

Ranking Jeanty Amongst the NFL's Best

Jeanty's rookie season gave a glimpse of what to expect should the Raiders properly rebuild their offensive line and improve their quarterback position. Jeanty is the feature back the Raiders believed he was when they drafted him. Now, they must continue building out their offense.

Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com recently ranked the top running backs in the National Football League based on their respective performances this season, and regardless of tenure in the league. Jones-Drew ranked Jeanty as the 23rd-best back in the league following his rookie season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Jeanty's rookie season didn't go quite as we thought it would. The Raiders underperformed in most offensive areas, starting with the offensive line, and it led to the firing of OC Chip Kelly in late November," Jones-Drew said.

"Jeanty did put some positives on tape, and I'm not going to write off his 1,321 scrimmage yards, which broke Josh Jacobs' team record for most by a Raiders rookie, but there's a lot more to be desired with this talented young back. Hopefully, we'll see just how special he is under a new regime.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas finished the season with averaging the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league. This was the second consecutive season the Raiders finished with the league's lowest average. The Raiders finished the 2023-24 season with the third-fewest yards per game.

Still, Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows it will take improving the overall team to improve an issue that has plagued the Raiders over multiple seasons, and coaching staffs.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.