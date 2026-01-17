How Tom Brady's Influence Could Help One Raiders HC Option

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search has now lasted two weeks, as Las Vegas' front office works through a long list of qualified candidates. With the No. 1 pick in hand, the Raiders look to move on quickly from their 3-14 campaign. The first step towards doing so is finding their next head coach.

Brady's Weight

Las Vegas hopes this will be the last time they search for a head coach for a long time. It will take a thorough search and a significantly better roster to ensure stability for players and coaches alike. The Raiders need work on every level.

Ben Arthur of FOX Sports believes Minnesota Vikings Brian Flores would be a good fit for the Raiders. Arthur believes minority owner Tom Brady's connections to Flores could carry enough weight to overcome any potential reservations about hiring Flores. At the moment, most options are plausible.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Vikings' defensive coordinator has a connection with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, as they spent nine years together with the New England Patriots (2010-18), winning three Super Bowls," Arthur said.

"During his stint as [the] Miami Dolphins' head coach, Flores had trouble dealing with Tua Tagovailoa, but that experience should make him better at navigating the quarterback position in Las Vegas. The Raiders are expected to take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 overall pick."

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie greets Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady will work together to find the coach they feel is best equipped to lead the Raiders forward. This is an important offseason for Spytek, Brady, and the organization as a whole. Spytek recently addressed the two's relationship.

“I would just say that everything was evaluated as the season went and over the last couple days, and I talked to him almost every day, and we have a great relationship. He trusts me, we tell each other the truth. And we just had a lot of conversations about it. Ultimately, we made a decision that this was in the best interest of the Raiders," Spytek said.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

“We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."

Brady must take a more visible role with the organization, and the Raiders must be more aggressive in free agency this offseason. Both of those things, along with finding the right head coach, should help Las Vegas get going in the right direction sooner, rather than later.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.