BREAKING: Raiders to Bring Former Coach Out of Retirement
After an abysmal 2-7 start, the Las Vegas Raiders made some massive changes to their coaching staff.
They fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rick Scangerello, and offensive line coach James Cregg.
Head coach Antonio Pierce made it clear that it was his decision to make the moves.
“When I look at the last nine weeks, I just look at a bunch of things,” Pierce said. “I will start with, first and foremost, the turnovers. I don’t care what team you are, who you have at quarterback, who’s your head coach, who’s your offensive coordinator, you are not going to win games when you turn the ball over at the rate we have been turning it over. ... We have been turning it over pretty much three times a game, 13 [turnovers] in the last five [games]. I think we have had enough opportunities to punch the ball in and to give our team an opportunity to win games, and we have not done that."
Per reports from NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo, former Raiders head coach Norv Turner is coming out of retirement to join the Raiders' new offensive staff.
"Scott Turner, Norv's son, is a top candidate to handle playcalling after OC Luke Getsy's firing," Pelissero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now, it's a family reunion."
Turner was the Raiders' head coach during the 2004 and 2005 seasons, accumulating a 9-23 record at the helm of the Silver and Black. His last gig was with the Carolina Panthers as an offensive coordinator, which ended in 2019.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.