BREAKING: Report Names Raiders' Pierce as Likely Candidate to Lose Job
The New England Patriots were the first to part ways with their head coach ahead of "Black Monday", firing first-year skipper Jerod Mayo. The firings continued to trickle in since.
Are the Las Vegas Raiders next? The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes that head coach Antonio Pierce is in a likely position to lose his job. He stated this view ahead of the Raiders' finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, citing Pierce as "coaching for his job."
Valentino pondered as to whether Pierce was cooked or not regardless of ending the season a possible three-game win-streak (they lost 34-20 to their bitter AFC West rival). Of course, Valentino preached to the choir when he pointed out the Raiders' late season wins as costly of a No. 1 overall pick.
"Despite some incredibly questionable statements to the media where Antonio Pierce downplayed the talent in his locker room and questioned their competitiveness," Valentino wrote. " ... It's hard to say, as the player's choice to earn the full-time gig last offseason has done little with a roster that looked much better in 2023. They have no straightforward path to getting a franchise quarterback, and adding Tom Brady to the ownership group could further complicate Pierce's case to stay. ... This could be an attractive opening if Brady and Mark Davis are willing to spend assets and the $107 million in cap space they have this offseason to help chase someone like Sam Darnold.
"My best guess is Brady recognizes the need to marry the front office with a coach and quarterback. Starting fresh with a quality class of coordinators to interview will set the tone moving forward where the rudderless path they've been on finally gets corrected."
Starting anew with a head coach and quarterback in 2025 would indeed be a good direction to go, considering an already talented roster and a whole lot of cap money. But there is also a world where Pierce remains at the helm.
Pierce is confident in his job security going forward, as he told reporters on Monday.
"I haven't been told anything different," Pierce said in regard to whether he would remain the skipper of the Raiders.
