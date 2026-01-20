Every Celebrity We Spotted at the CFP National Championship Game in Miami

The College Football Playoff national championship game brought stars flocking to Miami Gardens to watch Indiana take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

From athletes to musicians, coaches, famous alumni and other stars, there were countless celebrities in attendance for college football’s biggest event of the year, waiting to see who is crowned this year’s college football national champion.

As the game takes place, here’s a look at some of the celebrities spotted at the game, in no particular order.

Tom Brady

Raiders owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek and Tom Brady in attendance to watch Fernando Mendoza 👀 pic.twitter.com/BawHaV2TGv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2026

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was seen with majority owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek before the game. They’ll get a great look at potential No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Michael Irvin

First of how many times you see Michael Irvin tonight? pic.twitter.com/9uiitAGj17 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 19, 2026

Perhaps no one was more hyped to see the Hurricanes make it back to the championship game than Michael Irvin. Unsurprisingly, he was back in attendance for the big game.

Jimmy Johnson

Former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson has walked around the field multiple times pregame. He’s ready to coach if needed. pic.twitter.com/72hsWf54Zn — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 19, 2026

The Hall of Fame coach who led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987 was back in Miami for the title game.

Michael Phelps

Multi-time Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Michael Phelps at Hard Rock Stadium for the CFP Playoff national championship game. #miami #indiana #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/8VGB7kxtUT — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 19, 2026

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted at the national championship game.

Ed Reed

Ed Reed is in the house 🟠🟢 pic.twitter.com/LzVCb1qHw1 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2026

Former Hurricane and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed donned the perfect hat to cheer on Miami.

Cam Ward & Xavier Restrepo

The Hurricanes-turned-Titans quarterback and wide receiver duo were in Miami to support “The U.”

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on the field. pic.twitter.com/QgoC2Cw5Ir — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) January 19, 2026

The Secretary of State was on the field prior to kickoff.

Mark Cuban

Indiana Hoosiers alum, @mcuban, has arrived at CFP National Championship! pic.twitter.com/29j0QJc8Go — TickPick (@TickPick) January 19, 2026

The Indiana alum and Mavericks minority owner was seen taking the field pre-game.

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are here for the Canes pic.twitter.com/ZCJdliBpRk — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 19, 2026

The rapper and DJ were repping Miami before the game.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is in the house 👀 pic.twitter.com/pJH2shsEvb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 19, 2026

The rapper was spotted skipping toward the tunnel before the game.

