Every Celebrity We Spotted at the CFP National Championship Game in Miami
In this story:
The College Football Playoff national championship game brought stars flocking to Miami Gardens to watch Indiana take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
From athletes to musicians, coaches, famous alumni and other stars, there were countless celebrities in attendance for college football’s biggest event of the year, waiting to see who is crowned this year’s college football national champion.
As the game takes place, here’s a look at some of the celebrities spotted at the game, in no particular order.
Tom Brady
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was seen with majority owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek before the game. They’ll get a great look at potential No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.
Michael Irvin
Perhaps no one was more hyped to see the Hurricanes make it back to the championship game than Michael Irvin. Unsurprisingly, he was back in attendance for the big game.
Jimmy Johnson
The Hall of Fame coach who led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987 was back in Miami for the title game.
Michael Phelps
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted at the national championship game.
Ed Reed
Former Hurricane and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed donned the perfect hat to cheer on Miami.
Cam Ward & Xavier Restrepo
The Hurricanes-turned-Titans quarterback and wide receiver duo were in Miami to support “The U.”
Marco Rubio
The Secretary of State was on the field prior to kickoff.
Mark Cuban
The Indiana alum and Mavericks minority owner was seen taking the field pre-game.
Fat Joe & DJ Khaled
The rapper and DJ were repping Miami before the game.
Lil Uzi Vert
The rapper was spotted skipping toward the tunnel before the game.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.