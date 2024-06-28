Don't Discount Laube's Chances of Contributing to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft to add some depth to their backfield.
Laube is an intriguing player. He has a unique skill set, as he thrived with the Monarchs as a rusher and a receiver. That skill set should be useful to the Raiders for several reasons.
Laube was an FCS All-American as an all-purpose back in 2023, rushing for nearly 750 yards and posting almost 700 receiving yards. He is a versatile player whose skill set could make him a match-up nightmare.
Just because Laube was a seventh-round pick does not mean he doesn’t have a shot at contributing to the Raiders in his rookie season. For many reasons, he should have a chance to see the field in 2024.
Let’s evaluate those reasons now.
First, Laube has the physical traits to be an effective offensive player in the NFL. He stands at a solid 5-foot-10 and weighs a compact 207 pounds. His rushing ability should translate to the NFL, as he is a shifty, agile back who will make defenders miss. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and while that doesn’t seem blazing fast, once he gets downhill, he is tough to catch.
Laube can also match up with defenders in the slot as a receiver. He has sudden movements as a route runner that can throw off anyone who lines up across from him. Whether he’s facing a slot corner or a linebacker, Laube has a chance to win that rep and move the chains for the Silver and Black.
One of the other major reasons Laube should be able to contribute is that the path to becoming RB2 may not be very tough.
While there are experienced players ahead of him, like Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, Mattison is not a player who will take a large bulk of carries, and Abdullah will contribute much more on special teams than on a down-to-down basis.
Because of this, Laube could be the next running back up when Zamir White has to go to the sideline.
Laube could be a contributor earlier than expected in 2024 for many reasons, so don’t be surprised if he’s on the field early in his career.
