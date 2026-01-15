Why the Raiders' Future is Attractive to Potential HC Hires
The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-14 record and fourth head coaching search in as many seasons would not suggest it, but the Silver and Black have a lot they can offer a coach. This is especially true for an offensive-minded coordinator looking for a legitimate chance to build a team from the ground up.
Raiders' Options
With Pete Carroll's firing, the Raiders have officially accepted that they are in a rebuild. Still, Las Vegas is well-positioned to expedite the rebuild with 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including the No. 1 pick. The Raiders rank near the top of the league in available cap space to spend this offseason.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports explained that the resources the Raiders have this offseason, along with the offensive talent currently on the roster, make them a perfect fit for one up-and-coming coach.
"The Raiders are an intriguing organization this cycle. The Pete Carroll era crashed and burned, but there is hope for a brighter future. That is because a trying 2025 season resulted in Las Vegas landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, putting the franchise in position to select Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza," Sullivan said.
"If Mendoza lives up to the hype, the Raiders would suddenly have a promising young core that includes the Indiana quarterback, along with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Pair that with roughly $98 million in projected cap space -- the third most in the NFL -- and this rebuild could be jump-started quickly. That should make Las Vegas an attractive destination for someone like Klint Kubiak, who is among the most sought-after candidates."
It will take a specific type of coach to lead this Raiders team and franchise forward. With the No. 1 pick in the draft and several talented offensive pieces already on the roster, Las Vegas needs a young head coach that can improve arguably the worst offense in the National Football League.
The Raiders do not need a coach who is experienced but out of touch. They need more than a motivator and a head coach who runs an outdated offense in the ever-growing, always-expanding NFL. Offenses are improving every year, while Las Vegas is moving backward.
Raiders General Manager John Spytek will have his hands full this offseason. Yet he has the resources and experience in similar roster-related situations he can draw on to help lead the Raiders to a productive offseason.
Teams would be hard-pressed to enter a season with more resources than the Raiders have. They must plan wisely, then execute.
