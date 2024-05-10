Film Study: Raiders Rookie CB Decamerion Richardson
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to get younger and add players in their secondary through the 2024 NFL Draft.
They did just that with Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson. The Raiders selected Richardson in the fourth round after an excellent career with the Bulldogs.
Richardson finished his career in Starkville with 177 total tackles, two for loss, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery and a sack. He did not record an interception.
According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson was targeted 67 times and allowed 43 receptions for 396 yards and just two touchdowns.
Richardson has a chance to be a major contributor in his rookie season for the Raiders. Let’s examine his film and see what makes him such an intriguing prospect.
The first thing that shows up on tape with Richardson is his length. He is tall and long, which should allow him to match up with some of the league’s taller receivers. According to PFF, he played 188 snaps on the outside in 2023, and he looks like a prototypical outside corner on film.
Taking a look at Richardson’s tape against Arizona, one of the things that stands out is when he matched up with star Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is a massive presence on the outside and should be a first-round selection in next year’s draft. When Richardson lined up against him, Arizona’s quarterback did not look his way.
That should encourage Raiders’ fans about Richardson’s potential as a shut-down corner.
Another thing that stands out about Richardson is how well he moves for his size. He is intelligent, too. He can quickly click and close on any route.
His athleticism is what made him such an intriguing prospect, and it is a bit surprising he waited to hear his name called until the fourth round.
Richardson is a hard hitter. When he closes on a ball carrier, he often delivers a big hit. Even with his slender frame, he is not afraid to be physical.
When watching Richardson’s tape, it’s hard not to feel like the Raiders got a steal. He will have to come into camp and prove he can do it against professionals, but his college tape shows a lot of promise.
