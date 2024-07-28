Former Raiders TE Reveals Favorite Moment with Team
Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller recently called it a career after eight seasons in the NFL.
Waller spent five of those seasons with the Silver and Black, catching 286 passes for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2020 after posting nearly 1,200 receiving yards.
Waller joined former teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and discussed life after football, his music career, and much more.
During a mailbag segment, Waller received a question about his favorite memory with the Raiders.
His answer:
“We played the Ravens; it was the first game in Vegas, it was also my birthday,” he said. “It was against my former team. Ended up winning that game in overtime, and that team, knowing I was going to get the ball a ton, couldn’t do s— about it, was probably my favorite moment.”
As Waller mentioned, the Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in that 2021 Week 1 game in overtime, 33-27. Receiver Zay Jones had the walk-off 31-yard touchdown to seal the deal. It was the first time the team was able to have fans in the stands, so the Raider faithful got to see an impressive victory for the first time in Allegiant Stadium.
Waller led the team that game with ten catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He was a major reason the team came back from a two-score deficit to pull off the win.
Waller mentioned that the game was especially sweet for him because he defeated his former team. He was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech and spent two seasons there.
Waller has an inspiring story. He overcame substance abuse in his NFL career and returned to the field. He then founded the Darren Waller Foundation, which helps youth understand and avoid substance abuse.
The Raiders and Ravens will meet this season in Week 2, their first match-up since that game in 2021. They will go to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since the 2018 season. The Raiders lost that game, 34-17.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Waller and Crosby.
