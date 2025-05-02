Raiders Announce What Number First-Round Pick Ashton Jeanty Will Wear With Team
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Friday that their first-round pick Ashton Jeanty will sport the No. 2 on his jersey while with the team.
This number is meaningful to Jeanty as he wore it during his collegiate career at Boise State, where he had a standout season last year by rushing for 2,601 yards, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record. He'll look to continue his massive success while in Las Vegas this fall.
Jeanty's nickname is even "Deuce," which makes his number even more fitting.
In order for Jeanty to wear the No. 2, kicker Daniel Carlson changed his number to eight. He'd been sporting the No. 2 for the past five seasons, but gave it up for Jeanty.
JaMarcus Russell infamously sported No. 2 after he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Raiders in 2007. He's known as one of the biggest draft busts as he only lasted three NFL seasons before the team released him and he was never picked up again.
Jeanty isn't expected to be a draft bust, though, so maybe he'll bring some good luck to the No. 2 in the Raiders organization.