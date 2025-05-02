Josh Jacobs Reveals Henry Ruggs III Training for Hopeful NFL Comeback While in Prison
Henry Ruggs III's NFL career came to a shocking and sudden halt in Nov. 2021 when he crashed his vehicle driving at high speeds into another car, killing the driver and her dog. A toxicology report revealed Ruggs had alcohol in his system at the time above the legal limit.
Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of driving while impaired, resulting in death and one count of vehicular manslaughter. However, he is eligible for parole in the summer of 2026, and his former college teammate Josh Jacobs recently revealed that he is in touch with Ruggs in prison and that the receiver is staying in shape while he hopes for a redemptive return to the NFL.
"I know his whole family," Jacobs said on the Pivot Podcast, describing his relationship with Ruggs, who calls Jacobs regularly. "The sad part about it was we talked about going out that night. It was nowhere crazy, went to Top Golf. ... It got late," he said of why he didn't ultimately show up.
"He's always positive," Jacobs said of his talks with Ruggs from prison. "He's training, they let him train and things like that. You come out, I don't know if you will get a chance, I've been talking to some people for him, they've been saying a couple of teams is willing to give him a chance. I'm like, 'When you get that chance man, you better not ever-don't look back. Prove to yourself and prove to everybody that one decision don't define you and who you are as a man.'"
Jacobs said he had frustration finding out that he was racing cars with his family, admitting he, "had words," with some of his family members the next day.
"He the breadwinner of the family. He the one. He's the one that changes all of your life. Everybody. And then, not only that, he's a good kid. He's never, never been in trouble. I've never seen him do nothing crazy."
The odds are certainly stacked against Ruggs. Coming back to professional football after so much time off is tough as it is, and his past may scare off some teams from wanting to take the reputational risk of bringing him in.