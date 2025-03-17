New Grade For Raiders FA Moves Favorable
The Las Vegas Raiders made a host of free agency moves last week, losing players like Robert Spillane, Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, Divine Deablo, and others, while adding Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Eric Stokes.
Retaining Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce ensured that the defensive front would remain intact. While a good amount of Raider Nation hit the panic button after seeing top defenders walk, some around the NFL are applauding coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek for building a team to fit their vision.
While remaining honest spenders.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan gave the Raiders a "B+" grade when he graded every NFL teams' free agency haul.
"It's hard not to like what the Raiders have done when it comes to addressing the quarterback position," wrote Sullivan. "Instead of rolling the dice on the free agent, they were able to execute a trade for Geno Smith, who already has a built-in rapport with head coach Pete Carroll. Meanwhile, they also locked in Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. On the free agent market, they added solid pieces in safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa, while retaining pass rusher Malcolm Koonce. They still need to add (maybe a receiver?), but this is a solid start."
The Raiders a building for a bright future; the new leadership trifecta of Carroll, Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady want to build for a bright future. Invest in the Raiders, not gamble.
A recent mock draft from CBS Sports paired the No. 1 wide receiver in the draft, Tetairoa McMillan, with the Raiders.
""Las Vegas made an aggressive move to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but the collection of pass catchers leaves a lot to be desired," wrote Josh Edwards. "Tetairoa McMillan is a bigger body that does offer some ability to play in the short to intermediate as well."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, McMillan seems to be a game-breaking talent who could make the Raiders a better offense Day 1.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a 'Z' option with mismatch value in the slot."
