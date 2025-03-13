New Mock Draft Pairs Raiders with Dominant WR
The Las Vegas Raiders have a dominant pass-catching threat in tight end Brock Bowers.
At wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers is a talented option though many believe he is not a true No. 1 target. In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Raiders find that target in Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, selecting the former Wildcat with the No. 6 overall pick.
"Las Vegas made an aggressive move to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but the collection of pass catchers leaves a lot to be desired," wrote Edwards. "Tetairoa McMillan is a bigger body that does offer some ability to play in the short to intermediate as well."
There is little doubt about McMillan's place in the draft -- he is the No. 1 wide receiver available. McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He earned All-American honors.
The season before, he had 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions. As a freshman, McMillan had 39 receptions for 702 yards (18 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns.
McMillan is 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared McMillan to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a 'Z' option with mismatch value in the slot."
The Raiders made a significant move in trading for quarterback Geno Smith. At the front of the organization's mind is getting Smith better protection and giving him weapons to spread the ball around. This also provides a framework for the Raiders' long-term option at quarterback, whoever that may be.
McMillan and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are considered the favorites to garner the sixth selection in the NFL Draft.
