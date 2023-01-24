Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line can add power and speed by drafting Pitt’s defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders interior defensive line was another area where the coaching staff found themselves moving players around until they found some sort of production.

The interior defensive line took a big blow when the team traded veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Raiders will be tasked this off-season on finding a quality and consistent starter upfront and they might very well find one via the 2023 NFL Draft.

We’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential defensive prospects the Raiders might consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

Defensive Tackle Calijah Kancey, Pitt Panthers

One of the most productive players in college football last season is heading to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The unanimous All-American selection, First-Team All-Conference and the ACC Player of the Year, Pitt’s defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is a player the Raiders will keep an eye on come draft day.

Considered undersized at the NFL level, the Pitt product was highly productive, yet listed at just 6-foot, 280 pounds.

“A gifted and technically advanced athlete, Calijah Kancey has a chance to become a high-level starter and one of the league’s better interior pass rushers,” Draft Bible said of Kancey.

Kancey recorded 31 tackles (17 solo), 14.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this year, and earned the highest pass-rush grade (92.4) by an interior defender according to Pro Football Focus.

The Pitt defensive tackle showcased exceptional foot work, got his hands on his opponent first, and found ways of getting through the gaps and reaching the quarterback, something the Raiders needed from their players upfront.

Kancey may be an option for the Raiders on day two of the draft.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., beginning on Thursday, April 27, and ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

