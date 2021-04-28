Allegiant Stadium Begins Recruitment for Gameday Staff

The Raiders organization alongside Allegiant Stadium is hiring 2,200 additional Gameday staff for the 2021 season.

Has any one of you in Raider Nation wanted to work for the Raiders?

Allegiant Stadium can help make that dream become a reality.

Allegiant Stadium announced on Monday that they have started virtual recruitment for 2,200 part-time Gameday positions for the 2021 season.

The application is now online and can be accessed by clicking the link here.

Job opportunities include various roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial work. In addition, several other departments are hiring as well. Newly hired staff will work during all nine home football games for the upcoming 2021 season.

For those who may have received a job offer for the inaugural season last year, the Raiders, alongside Allegiant Stadium and its partnering vendors, are working together to fill previously secured positions for the 2020 season.

2,200 part-time Gameday positions is merely a number of additional staff Allegiant Stadium is hiring at this time.

“We are excited to recruit a diverse and winning team to help make the experience at Allegiant Stadium the best it can be,” Las Vegas Raiders’ President Marc Badain said in a press release. “These additional jobs will help support economic growth in our local community while providing exciting and unique job opportunities for individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds.”

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin