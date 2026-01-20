New High-Profile Candidate Just Opened Up for Raiders' HC

Several NFL teams are looking for a new head coach right now, but the Las Vegas Raiders might be deeper in the process than most of them. Two franchises have already made their hires.

The New York Giants quickly reached an agreement with John Harbaugh after he was made available by the Baltimore Ravens. The Atlanta Falcons have also inked two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, formerly of the Cleveland Browns.

Aside from those two teams, though, the Raiders have done more work than anyone in their process. General Manager John Spytek, with the aid of minority owner Tom Brady, wants to ensure that Las Vegas gets it right this time around. In doing so, the team has already interviewed 13 different applicants. They might have to add at least one more candidate to the consideration.

Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott

The 2025 NFL season will be known as the end of several different eras. Many of the longer-tenured head coaches were let go across the league this year. The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, Mike Tomlin stepped down from the Pittsburgh Steelers' post, and the Buffalo Bills just let go of Sean McDermott, following his loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Clearly, Buffalo felt like its team had hit its ceiling under McDermott. The Bills have won plenty of games in the modern era, including in the playoffs, but they've yet to make the Super Bowl with Josh Allen. In the past few years, they repeatedly ran into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty. KC didn't make the postseason this time around, though, leaving a path for Allen and the Bills to make their run. They fell flat yet again, and McDermott was made out to be the sacrificial lamb.

Now, he's entered the open market as one of the accomplished candidates available. In his nine years with Buffalo, McDermott accumulated a record of 98-50, eight playoff berths, one without Josh Allen, and a .500 mark in the postseason. He's a defensive-minded coach. In his tenure, the Bills' defense has finished in the top 10 in yards allowed six times. They were top 10 in points allowed four times. In the last two seasons, they were 12th and 11th.

Like practically every other team, Buffalo's D has consistently failed to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. But they can't be blamed for this last loss to the Broncos. While Denver ultimately scored 33 points, 16 of them came directly off the Bills' five offensive turnovers. On possessions that weren't preceded by a takeaway, the Broncos scored 17 points, punted three times, and turned it over once.

McDermott might be the perfect hire for the Las Vegas Raiders, as someone who's a proven floor-raiser and might have a higher ceiling than he's shown so far. General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady were already interested in Buffalo's offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Why not go after the head honcho himself?

