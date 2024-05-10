Players the Raiders Could Potentially Cut or Trade
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job filling position groups that lacked depth on the team’s roster. He’s done such an excellent job that it could lead to the departure of players expected to be contributors this season.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed some players he believes are trade or cut options for the Raiders.
“Zamir White and free agent signee Alexander Mattison figure to be the primary beneficiaries of the move,” Ballentine said. “However, the third running back spot on the roster could be up for grabs.
“Ameer Abdullah played 21 percent of the offensive snaps last season while serving as a core special teamer. He was the team's kick returner and also got some work as a third-down back.
The 30-year-old could find stiff competition for that role in sixth-round pick Dylan Laube. Abdullah is hitting the running back age cliff and is a vestige of the Josh McDaniels era. It wouldn't be surprising to see him outright released if Laube can come in and prove himself.”
Another player who could be on the outside looking in for the Raiders is linebacker Luke Masterson. The Raiders drafted linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who could push for Masterson’s position.
At the beginning of the year, Ballentine said, "he was the third linebacker and saw a little bit of action in each game. By the end of the season Masterson saw very few snaps. He played 22 snaps in Week 15 but two or fewer in every other game from Week 14 on. It isn't going to get any easier for Masterson to carve out a role. The Raiders used a fifth-round pick on Tommy Eichenberg. The Ohio State linebacker could push Masterson for the role of third linebacker.
Ballentine believes Tre Tucker could be a trade candidate after the arrival of Brock Bowers.
“Let's get this out of the way first. The Raiders shouldn't cut Tre Tucker,” Ballentine said. “The 23-year-old had some flashes of brilliance last season, and his speed is an asset to the offense. He's on a cheap contract, so it makes no sense to let him walk for nothing in return.
“But the selection of Brock Bowers in the first round will leave him with a smaller role than what he was projected to have ahead of the draft. Bowers is listed as a tight end, but he's simply an offensive weapon.
“Given offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's penchant for using 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), we can expect a lot of packages with both Michael Mayer and Bowers on the field at the same time. That diminishes the need for a true slot wide receiver.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.