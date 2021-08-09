Raiders Opposing Safeties No.1: Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates may not be well known to casual fans but the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL do.

The NFL preseason amazingly is only one week away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We finish off looking at the best defenders the Raiders will face this season with the safety position.

At No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III being here might surprise those among the casual NFL audience.

It isn't his fault that the Bengals haven't had any more than six wins since he was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

What Bates has been able to accomplish in the first three years of his career can't simply be ignored.

Bates is coming off being ranked as the No. 1 safety in the league last season by Pro Football Focus.

He was top-five when it came to both coverage and run defense, and it's easy to see why when you look at his stats.

Bates has had 100 or more total tackles each if the last three seasons, never ranking lower than third on the Bengals in that category.

He also has picked off the most passes for the Bengals over the last three seasons with nine total, along with 31 other pass breakups.

Bates hasn't ever missed a game as a professional and is always on the field, playing 99 percent of the Bengals defensive snaps from 2018-2020.

He's quickly turned into one of the most reliable defenders in the league, and the Raiders can't afford to take Bates and the Bengals lightly just because of their previous record.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin