Jon Gruden Recruits CB Richard Sherman On Podcast

Things are continuing to get interesting in the off-season.

On Feb. 2, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was invited on to The Cris Collinsworth Podcast as a guest.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed nine games last year due to a calf injury, is an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.



He is also a co-host of The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.

Sherman has already said he does not intend on staying with the 49ers.

In other words, he’s on the market.

Gruden casually mentioned his interest in Sherman during the podcast.

“Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary,” Gruden said on the podcast. “Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point of-air.”

Sherman responded, “There’s a conversation to be had, for sure. I am free and available these days, fortunately, and unfortunately.”

Teams are allowed to contact agents two-days prior to the start of free agency.

Sherman would be a much-needed addition to the Raiders' secondary, under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

It would give the secondary the power it needs alongside safety Johnathan Abram and potentially, another pick up in free safety Marcus Williams.

It’s clear the Silver and Black are focusing on their defense for the free agency as well as their early rounds of the draft.

In a month or so, we’ll find out if Sherman becomes a Raider or not.

