Should FS Marcus Williams Come to the Raiders?

Free safety Marcus Williams is arguably one of the best safeties currently available.

Now that it’s been established that the Raiders will be returning to a traditional cover-three defense with Gus Bradley under the helm of the defense, it makes it a little bit easier to look for potential free agency targets.

One possible player I have been seeing and I’m liking is free safety Marcus Williams.

Spending the last four seasons with the Saints, he is 24 and has 60 starts as a free safety.

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 15th best free agent available on the market this off-season.

Williams coverage grade is in the 90th percentile while he has one of the highest rates of forced incompletions.

The Raiders have struggled to cover the secondary, especially in man-to-man situations.

Thus far in his young career, Williams has 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

When thinking about the secondary, the Raiders must think who can fit well alongside side star Johnathan Abram.

Williams's playstyle will work well alongside Abram which could create a solid defensive secondary threat.

As for the money, which I talked about the Raiders hitting the salary cap yesterday, PFF is projecting Williams to receive roughly $14 million per year in free agency.

That is consistent with what top elite safeties are currently getting paid in the league.

So, do I think Williams should come to the Raiders? Yes, I like him a lot. Give the man a chance to prove his value alongside Abram.

