TE Jason Witten Retiring After 17-Year Career

Tight end Jason Witten spent the final year of his career as a Raider, including scoring two touchdowns in the Silver and Black.

As expected, the future hall-of-fame tight end is calling it a season.

Yesterday, tight end Jason Witten called it a career after he told Todd Archer that he will be signing a one-day contract with the Cowboys once his contract with the Raiders expires in March.

The one-day contract will officially see Witten retire from the NFL as a Cowboy.

"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,” Witten told Archer. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

This isn’t the first time in his career he retired from football.

His first retirement came back in 2018 as he transitioned into a color commentator role in the broadcast booth for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. After a single season of hiatus, Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020.

Witten caught 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns as a Raider. He played in all 16 games this season.

As a Cowboy, he caught 1,215 passes for just under 13,000 yards and 72 scores.

There are rumors that Witten may remain in the NFL as a coach after his retirement.

Either way, as I said before the season began, Witten’s role was to help develop the young offense and create mentorship and leadership in the Raiders organization. Given the fact that tight end Darren Waller was selected to the Pro Bowl this year, I think Witten did his one-year duty in the Silver and Black.

While Witten without a doubt will be known for his time as a Cowboy, as the old saying goes, Once a Raider, Always a Raider.

