Raiders' Most Fascinating HC Candidate Set to Visit This Weekend

The Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching search is in full swing now. They've already interviewed eight potential candidates:

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak

Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

Broncos Pass Game Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb

Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek are coordinating to identify the next commander-in-chief of the Raiders' franchise. Whoever they hire will be Las Vegas' third head coach in three years. They can't afford to get this next one wrong, both figuratively and literally.



Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders set to interview Joe Brady

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders will be interviewing Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady for their head-coaching vacancy on Sunday, January 18. He could win the job in that meeting, but it could be far more important what happens Saturday afternoon, when Buffalo tries to unseat the AFC No. 1 seed Denver Broncos.

So far, Brady's results with the Bills are undeniable. He's been their OC since November 2023, taking over as interim after Ken Dorsey was fired before earning the full-time promotion after the season. In his time in Buffalo, the Bills' offense has ranked fourth in yards and sixth in scoring in 2023, 10th and second, respectively, in 2024, and fourth in both this past season.

The Raiders interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their HC job on Sunday, per sources. Vegas is interviewing the Rams' assistants today, as they get closer to the end of their first round. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2026

He's far from a slam-dunk hire for head coach, though. He's only 36 years old, with just five years as a play-caller, two of which produced middling results for the Carolina Panthers. He's clearly yielded much better results in his second stint as offensive coordinator, though, and his youth suggests that it could be a tangible sign of development rather than a fortuitous stint.

On Saturday, he'll have the audition of a lifetime. If his game plan can lead the Bills to a strong offensive showing against the Broncos' elite defense, it'll be a massive boon for his prospects to land a head-coaching gig for next season.

Denver ranked second in yards allowed and third in points given up this year. Brady helped orchestrate a 27-point effort from the offense in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Upending the No. 1 seed could very well land him the Raiders' job.

To see if the Raiders end up hiring Joe Brady, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.