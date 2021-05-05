Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Backup QB

The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2021 with Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman as Derek Carr's backups.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now complete, and that means teams across the NFL are now in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

We started by looking at the Raiders' starting situation with longtime stalwart Derek Carr.

It's now time to look at who's behind the Raiders' starting signal-caller, something fans saw in live game action last season.

It was against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 15 that Carr had to exit the game early due to an injury.

In his place stepped in former Tennessee Titans starter Marcus Mariota, who put forth an inspiring effort.

Mariota would play the rest of the game, including overtime, where he completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown and interception each.

He also made a bunch of plays with his legs in rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.

Mariota showed in that game the dual-threat ability he still possesses, and it was apparently enough for other teams to inquire about trading for Mariota.

He ended up staying with the Raiders, taking a pay cut as well.

His presence gives the Raiders someone who could step in if needed and give them a legitimate chance to win.

The same cannot yet be said for third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman, who hasn't done much with what playing time he's had over his three-year career.

As the third QB, though, the Raiders obviously feel comfortable with him as they resigned him to a one-year deal this offseason.

It's a move that completes the Raiders QB room for 2021, and keeps them prepared should Carr suffer an injury again.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin