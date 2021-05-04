Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: QB

With the NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to evaluate the Las Vegas Raiders roster heading into the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL Draft is now complete, and that means teams across the NFL are now in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

First up, maybe the position group that demands the least amount of questions is quarterback, specifically Derek Carr.

Of any Raider players who should feel secure about their spot, Carr is at the top of that list.

It was reported that quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers listed the Raiders as one of his preferred trade destinations.

It was Rodgers camp saying that, though, and there's no indication the Raiders ever made any inquires with the Packers.

There's no doubt that Carr will remain the Raiders quarterback going forward.

Carr is coming off one of the very best seasons of his career, completing more than 67 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He even recorded the best QBR rating of his career (71), better than when he was talked about as an MVP candidate in 2016, the last year the Raiders made the playoffs.

Carr has established himself as a legitimate top-10 level QB in the league, one that should give Raiders fans confidence every time he goes out.

He showed that ability in nearly out-dueling Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes twice last season.

If he can continue that level of play with a hopefully improved defense, the Raiders could finally find themselves back among the NFL's elite.

