Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency Preview: John Johnson III

Safety John Johnson III was a leader on the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense last season and would be a huge addition to the Las Vegas Raiders

In previewing free agent safety Marcus Williams, we went over the Las Vegas Raiders' needs at safety heading into the offseason.

Williams isn’t the only quality free agent at the position, though.

John Johnson III, a starting safety for the Los Angeles Rams the last four seasons, could also be a target for the Raiders.

Originally a third-round pick by the Rams in 2017, Johnson made an impact early, starting 11 games in his rookie season.

Johnson then had a career year statistically in 2018 as a key cog for the Rams when they made their Super Bowl run. He started all 16 games, had four interceptions, and was second on the team in tackles with 119 total.

He was ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the seventh-best safety in the league that season.

Johnson did fall off the radar a bit after an injury-filled 2019 season when he only played in six games.

Once he got healthy for last season, he reaffirmed his elite status as part of the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. Johnson started in all 16 games, had one interception, eight pass breakups, and led the team in tackles with 105.

Johnson also received his highest grade from PFF with an 85.3, good enough to be ranked third among safeties last season.

Excluding his injury-plagued year in 2019, Johnson has proven to be among the best all-around safeties in football.

Like with Williams, Johnson would provide the Raiders with an immediate upgrade for their safety room.

It might even be more likely that they target him compared to Williams since they’ve signed former Rams Lamarcus Joyner and Cory Littleton the past two offseasons.

