Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: RB Josh Jacobs

When it comes to fantasy football, running backs sit atop of most rankings. This years' experts across the league have at least six running backs ranked in the top-ten of their fantasy rankings.

And as we continue to dig deep into the Raiders roster of potential players who may contribute right away on your fantasy team, no other name comes to mind right away then running back (RB) Josh Jacobs.

We know the names of McCaffrey, Kamara, Elliot, Chubb, and Barkley will be coming off the board faster than any other position players in the NFL. Besides them, any player in need of an elite running back in the late first-round or second-round can surely be very excited about drafting Jacobs.

The impact he had on the field as a rookie when healthy was stupendous and often compared to Raiders legend Marcus Allen. Jacobs was generating enough buzz around the league as a rookie that many had him as the front runner for NFL Rookie of the Year until a fractured shoulder caused Jacobs to be sidelined three of the last four games and ultimately causing him to miss out on the award.

"He was really in tears today wanting to play...but the injury we just wouldn't let him go out there and play under these circumstances," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden after telling Jacobs he was sitting out against the Tennessee Titans on week 14.

In 2019, Jacobs finished with 191.60 points on a point per reception (PPR) league despite playing only 13 games. His 242 rushing attempts rushed for 1,150 yards adding seven touchdowns. He also added 20 receptions for 166 with no touchdowns, but all that seems to improve next year as Raiders Coach Jon Gruden plans to incorporate Jacobs more in the passing attack.

As the ranking goes, ESPN has Jacobs as the No.20 overall player and the No.11 running back. Yahoo fantasy sports have Jacobs as the No.18 overall player and No.13 RB, slightly similar numbers. Sports Illustrated has Jacobs as the No.39 overall player and 17 RB.

Running backs are valuable in fantasy football, and getting your hands one an elite back will cost you at least one of your first two picks. Jacobs is a hard solid pick that will consistently fight for yardage when and if he stays healthy. Raider Nation is crossing their fingers and hoping Jacobs can prove everyone that his name belongs with the rest of the top running backs in the league.

Running backs are valuable in fantasy football, and getting your hands one an elite back will cost you at least one of your first two picks. Jacobs is a hard solid pick that will consistently fight for yardage when and if he stays healthy. Raider Nation is crossing their fingers and hoping Jacobs can prove everyone that his name belongs with the rest of the top running backs in the league.

