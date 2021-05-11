Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Bryan Edwards

Las Vegas Raiders Bryan Edwards didn't get a ton of opportunities last season, but the talented youngster is poised to break out in 2021.

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

In continuing looking at the Raiders' wide receivers, one player who really has nowhere to go but up from last season is Bryan Edwards.

The team's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Edwards came riding in off of an incredibly productive college career.

Over four seasons at South Carolina, the former Gamecock ended up finishing top-five in the history of the SEC in both receptions and receiving yards.

He has a good frame at 6-3 and 212 pounds and based on his college statistics, the Raiders probably thought they'd be getting a player with a high floor at the very least.

Based on last season's results, Edwards still might have a good amount of adjusting left to do.

In playing 12 games and only starting three, Edwards put up only 11 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Injuries played a part in those struggles, likely preventing Edwards from ever getting fully comfortable in Gruden's offense.

It ended up resulting in a forgettable debut season, one Edwards would surely like to move past as soon as possible.

With renewed health and another season in the Raiders system, Edwards could find himself as a real contributor to the silver and black in 2021.

