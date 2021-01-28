NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari the Georgia linebacker has some of the best pure pass rush ability in the NFL Draft and has the eye of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As we continue our dive into the prospects the Las Vegas Raiders could select in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there are a number of defensive line prospects they could look at.

We’ve previewed the top two prospects at the position, Kwity Paye and Gregory Rousseau, and now we’ll look at maybe the best pure pass rusher in the draft.

That would be Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Listed on the edge for the draft, Ojulari would likely be able to find a home in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme.

That’s because he’s arguably is the best speed rusher in the draft.

At 6-3 and 240 pounds, Ojulari used that speed to record a 91.7 pass-rushing grade as recorded by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Considering that high grade, it’s not surprising that he led the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles with 9.5 and four, respectively.

Ojulari brings the kind of speed and bend that can torture offensive tackles across the league, but his size will cause teams to have questions.

While he has played with his hand in the ground, being only 240 pounds will cause teams to wonder if he would fit better in a 3-4 defense.

There’s also the issue of seeing Ojulari develop a more well-rounded pass rush move set.

Being a pure speed rusher, teams know what he can do if he gains the edge. If he can’t though, there isn’t a lot of evidence he has a great counter move to go to.

Having the juice off the edge Ojulari has made him too attractive not to go after.

The NFL’s a passing league, and teams need all the pass rushers they can get.

The Raiders are high up on that list, and having the ability to add a pure rusher like Ojulari would go a long way in solving the Raiders' pass rush woes.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin