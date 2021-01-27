NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Gregory Rousseau

The Miami Hurricanes product has some of the best measurables in the NFL Draft and could be just what the Las Vegas Raiders need.

As we continue with our draft spotlight series on the prospects the Las Vegas Raiders could target in the first round, we’re going to get pass rusher centric.

We already started with some analyst’s favorite edge player in the draft with Kwity Paye.

Now we’ll continue with one of his main competitors for that title.

That player in question would be Gregory Rousseau, the defensive end from the University of Miami who sat out the entire 2020 season.

Despite that, his talent and production from his 2019 season have been enough to put him squarely in the first-round discussion.

Considering that he didn’t even play defensive end in high school, the progress that he’s already shown is impressive.

After redshirting in 2018, Rousseau exploded in 2019 to lead the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss with 15.5 and 19.5, respectively.

He has the size and length at 6’7” and 265 pounds to be an imposing presence on any defensive line.

If it was all about talent, Rousseau would likely be a top-five pick. There are noted holes in his game though.

The lack of experience at the defensive end is one concern, especially coming off not playing for a whole year.

That lack of experience could lead teams to wonder if he’s more of a developmental prospect, similar to a player like the New Orleans Saints Marcus Davenport when he was drafted.

The tools though are undeniable, and teams will likely convince themselves that they will be able to coach up his game.

The Raiders could potentially be that team, and to add a talent like Rousseau at a position of need would be a hard thing to pass up.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin