NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Kwity Paye

The Michigan pass rusher is considered to be arguably the best edge prospect in the draft and would fit perfectly with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The defensive line is a position group that the Las Vegas Raiders will be heavily linked to leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft due to the need to help their pass rush.

We went over the top defensive tackle prospect in the draft this year, Christian Barmore, and now it’s time to look at one of the draft’s premier edge defenders.

That’s what Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye represents in a draft that doesn’t have a ton of high-end edge prospects.

Paye is considered that despite playing only four games in 2020 largely due to games being canceled due to COVID-19 issues. He still was able to produce though, registering four tackles for losses and two sacks in his limited playing time.

His status though largely comes on the back of his junior season in which he recorded 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses.

At 6-4 and 272 pounds, Paye brings an intriguing power and speed combination that’s seen him be able to hold up well against the run (11 run stops this season) along with his production as a pass rusher.

Paye also has been used at tackle in pass-rushing sub-packages, so he brings the versatility to be used all over the defensive line.

Players with that kind of skillset should greatly interest the Raiders, who need more to go along with starting defensive ends, Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

It could be argued that they might need even more than only one pass rusher like Paye, but a player of his talent would go a long way to fixing the Raiders' defense.

