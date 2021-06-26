NFL Exploring Options for League-Owned Media Properties

With the new generation of media on the way, the NFL is exploring options for league-owned media properties such as NFL Network and NFL Red Zone.

With the height of the streaming wars and the media world entering a new generation, the NFL has decided that they will be exploring options for league-owned media assets.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said it’s not intending to sell the media division of the NFL which includes the NFL Network and NFL Red Zone. Instead, the NFL is looking for a long-term partner to evolve the league’s media assets.

“We are not seeking to cede control of the media group, but instead, to take its growth to the next level.,” Goodell said via Sports Business Journal.

“We are not selling. We are looking for investment partners,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said via The Wall Street Journal.

Jones is a member of the NFL’s media committee and chairman of the owned and operated media committee. Its assets include the NFL Network and NFL Red Zone.

“As the whole world of communications and digital media changes, we want to find a partner who can further help us maximize the reach and potential the NFL assets represent,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said via The Wall Street Journal. Kraft is chair of the NFL’s media committee.

The NFL also released a message to its 32 teams saying that the NFL wants to create, “An even more dynamic media asset that extends reach and engagement and creates additional value for the clubs—including through direct-to-consumer opportunities, new and innovative content and formats, and international expansion.”

Kraft said the NFL has currently not limited itself of options per The Wall Street Journal. It could be a traditional media company, tech firm, or even a start-up. The NFL wants to find, “Someone who is hungry” and can help take, “Advantage of what we (NFL) have in our system.”

Kraft also reiterated that there is no pressure to force a deal through but rather it would be a process that will take time to find the right partner.

“We’re only going to do it if it’s the right fit,” Kraft said via The Wall Street Journal. “It has to be clear that it’s someone who can manage our resources better than we can.”

As for updates for new developments, the NFL’s Vice President of Communications Alex Riethmiller said updates won’t be given until the deal is finalized.

“We do not intend to provide an update on this process until it has concluded and will not speculate about potential outcomes,” Riethmiller said via Sports Business Journal.

