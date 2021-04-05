Raiders Tavern & Grill Officially Opens to the Public

A first for the Raiders franchise, fans can now eat surrounded by Raider history at M Resort Spa Casino.

Look like a Raider? Train like a Raider?

How about eating like a Raider?

Well not quite literally but you can eat at an official themed Raiders restaurant.

Raiders Tavern & Grill is a Raiders' theme restaurant located inside the M Resort Spa Casino, the team headquarters official resort. The restaurant, which owners the Silver and Black history of past and present, was officially opened to the public at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 31.

In attendance at the ceremony include Raiders President Marc Badain, City of Henderson Mayor Debra March and Raiders legends Marcel Reece and Charles Woodson.

The restaurant itself consists of 3,400 square feet of dining space which includes 45 high-definition TVs and two bars.

Besides signature food and Raiders’ history which will surely have Raider fans flocking to the restaurant, Raiders’ legend Charles Woodson will have his new red blended wine called, ‘Intercept’, exclusively available at Raiders Tavern & Grill.

For those of you confused, since Woodson retired in 2015, he has spent some time in the Wine Country of Napa Valley and started making wine. The recently inducted Hall-of-Famer is happy to have the wine offered at Raiders Tavern & Grill.

"Just because I played for the Raiders doesn't mean the things that I have they have to take in and accept," Woodson said. "The great thing is that I do have a great product, I have great wine and we had to sit down and taste through the wine with the food and beverage team here... and they tasted it, and they were impressed with what we had.”

“I'm excited to be a part of this brand-new venture here with the Raiders Tavern and just excited to of course be a part of something that the Raiders have going on.”

"Even though I retired five years ago, I'm still rolling with the Raiders and it feels good."

While you wait for the new season to roll around, why not grab some food at Raiders Tavern & Grill?

