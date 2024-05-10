Raiders Rookie M.J. Devonshire Brings Grit From Hard-Nosed Cities in Pennsylvania
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce stressed all offseason that he wanted draftees who embodied the Raider way.
He called himself "the gatekeeper," who looks to protect the franchise's culture, keeping out the bad and bringing in players who can mesh with the earn-everything mentality.
With their last pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders have that in cornerback M.J. Devonshire. Devonshire comes from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh, two cities that have helped prepared him for the qualities required of a Raider.
Devonshire's college coach, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, discussed this when he joined our Hondo. S. Carpenter Sr. on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When you talk about toughness," Narduzzi said, "Pittsburgh's a tough city -- I can't tell you what Vegas is like; I know it's a fun city -- but this young man, M.J., I guess he's an old man now ... but M.J. grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. It is a tough, tough city. It's in the suburbs a little bit, but it is a tough, steel city as well.
"So, he can take coaching. His dad's a coach, so he's probably had his rear end ripped by his dad, Marlin. And he can take tough coaching. He's done that here at Pitt, and he'll continue to take that. He wants to be coached hard. He wants to be talked to in a manner that is going to make him better, and I think he'll embrace that."
For a rookie going to a place like Las Vegas, it's easy to get caught up in all the festivities the city has to offer. Narduzzi said the Raiders won't have to worry about that with Devonshire.
"[Devonshire] comes from a great family. His mom and dad have made sure he''s done the right things growing up," Narduzzi said. "And he's a kid that you're not going to have any problems [with]. I can promise you this -- in my four years, three years, whatever, three and a half years with M.J., never did he have one problem on the field or off the field. Period."
You can watch Narduzzi's entire interview with Carpenter here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.