Las Vegas Raiders Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Raiders announced on Friday the signing of 10 undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft.

The following undrafted free agents were signed by the Raiders:

- TE Matt Bushman from BYU

- CB Shaun Crawford from Notre Dame

- RB Garrett Groshek from Wisconsin

- T Devery Hamilton from Duke

- CB TJ Morrison from Stony Brook

- RB Trey Ragas from Louisiana

- LB Max Richardson from Boston College

- DT Darius Stills from West Virginia

- WR Dillon Stoner from Oklahoma State

- WR DJ Turner from Pittsburgh

Bushman was sidelined his senior season at BYU due to an Achilles injury in fall camp, played in 39 total games in three seasons including 27 starts. He had 125 career receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.

Crawford, who was named ALL-ACC Honorable Mention last season, played four years at Norte Dame, racking up 38 games including 21 starts. He had 121 career tackles including 82 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and four interceptions.

Groshek, who was a two-time team captain and four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, played 47 career games for Wisconsin including two starts. He had a total of 235 carries for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. He had an additional 79 receptions for 611 yards including one receiving touchdown.

Hamilton played for four years at Stanford and played one year at Duke as a graduate transfer. He played in 38 games at Stanford including 21 career starts. At Duke, he started all 11 games and helped an offense that averaged 379.7 total offensive yards per game. He booked 33 tackles at Duke.

Morrison played four seasons at Stony Brooke, appearing in 40 games including 27 starts. He totaled 109 career tackles including 85 solo tackles, 18 passes defended, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two interceptions. Morrison was a nominee for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the best college football player with the combination of academics, community service and on-field play.

Ragas spent four years at Louisiana booking an impressive 3,572 rushing yards on 596 carries, averaging six yards per carry. He had 36 rushing touchdowns. He also was a passing threat as he caught 49 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Ragas was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and named a Pro Football Focus All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection.

Richardson played for five years at Boston College and appeared in 50 games. He totaled 316 tackles including 175 solo tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He had double-digit tackles in five ACC games.

Stills played four seasons at West Virginia, playing in 43 games with 21 starts. He booked 85 career tackles including 48 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble. He was voted as a Consensus All-American with first-team honors from the Associated Press, ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today and Sporting News. Still was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and earned All-Big 12 honors. He was a semifinalist for the Lott Trophy, awarded to the college football player with Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. He was also a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award, awarded to NCAA Division 1 most outstanding student-athletes.

Stoner played five seasons at Oklahoma State, appearing in 52 games including 35 starts. He totaled 191 receptions for 2,378 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and two-time team captain.

Turner played four seasons at Maryland and his graduate transfer year at Pittsburgh. He saw action in 42 games including 12 starts. With 59 receptions, he had 928 yards for four touchdowns. He received first-team All-ACC honors as a return specialist. For returns, he had 15 punt returns for 125 yards, averaging 8,3 yards per return. Turner had 14 kickoff returns for 311 yards, averaging 22.2 yards per return. A return specialist, Turner was ranked second in the ACC in punt return average and third in kickoff return average.

