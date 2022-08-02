Raiders Send LB Micah Kiser to IR and Add His Replacement

In just a matter of a few days the Las Vegas Raiders lose another offseason linebacker signing to a season-ending injury.

On Monday, the Raiders announced linebacker Micah Kiser has been placed on injured reserve.

Kiser, who signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason, appeared to suffer a leg injury during Sunday’s practice.

On a day that weather became a factor, Kiser's injury was serious enough to have him carted off the field.

Unfortunately for Kiser, his season has been cut short. He will not be eligible to be activated from injured reserve this season.

Kiser opened the year with the Los Angeles Rams, but was traded to the Denver Broncos in September.

He recorded 81 tackles (46 solo) and one forced fumble, in 26 games as part of the Rams.

He tallied an additional 9 tackles in 10 games after joining the Broncos last season.

Kiser joins linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who was placed on injured reserve last week.

After Fackrell's injury, the team had hosted a couple of linebackers for workouts. One of the linebackers trying out was Curtis Bolton.

So in the corresponding move, the Raiders signed Bolton to its 90-man roster.

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021.

Most recently, he appeared in five games for the Lions, contributing primarily on special teams. He was released by the Lions in April, right before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders depth at linebacker is starting to slim down and they have yet to play a game.

The Silver and Black open up the preseason this Thursday, as they go against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

The linebacker position will be a position to keep an eye after two rotational players have gone to IR in just a few days apart.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews