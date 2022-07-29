Raiders Sign for Former XFL and Jets RB Austin Walter

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a pair of roster moves on Friday.

First off, former XFL running back and kick return specialist Austin Walter joins the Raiders 90-man roster.

In 2019, Walter entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent to the San Francisco 49ers out of Rice University.

Walter played multiple positions after he switched from running back to wide receiver in 2017.

After failing to get a contract with the Niners, he signed with the New York Giants, appearing in one game that season.

In 2020, Walter played for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades, where he shined as a kick return specialist and set a league record with a 97-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

After the league decimated, he re-joined the 49ers practice squad, where he was elevated three times to the main roster.

Last season, Walter signed to the New York Jets practice squad, where he was activated for four games.He had 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Walter's first career touchdown came in front of a hometown crowd, as the Jets came back to win the game against the Houston Texans in Week 12.

Just last month, Walter worked out with the Houston Texans, but did not receive a contract offer.

A native of Crosby, Texas, Walter played four seasons (2015-18) at Rice University and was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention his final two seasons.

During his college career, Walter appeared in 49 games and rushed 345 times for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 79 receptions for 803 yards and five TDs.

Walter is another addition to a loaded running back room that consists of Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, fourth-round pick Zamir White, and seventh-round pick Brittain Brown.

White was limited during training camp and is out with an injury. While his injury is not considered serious, this is an opportunity for Walter to join a team even though it would be on the practice squad.

The second roster move for the Raiders was placing linebacker Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured List.

The undisclosed injury, sets back a defensive front that was expecting Fackrell to come in as backup pass rusher.

In 2021, Fackrell played in 13 games with one start in his lone season with the Chargers, recording 16 tackles (11 solos), three sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

