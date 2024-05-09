Who Will Be Las Vegas Raiders' WR3?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have the next few months to look closer at their offense.
They have some interesting decisions to make, including who will be their starting quarterback and who will fill a few starting positions on the offensive line.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will never guarantee a player a starting role, but wide receiver Davante Adams and left tackle Kolton Miller’s spots should be set in stone. After that, there are lots of snaps up for grabs.
One position that could be interesting to watch is the Raiders’ third wide receiver spot. Adams and Jakobi Meyers will occupy the top two spots, but who lands the third one is anyone’s guess.
The Raiders have a few good candidates who could earn that role. The top choice at this point is second-year receiver Tre Tucker, a player with blazing speed who showed he can be a field stretcher when the ball is thrown his way.
Another candidate could be freshly-signed veteran Michael Gallup, who spent the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Gallup was very good in 2019, posting over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Injuries derailed his career in recent seasons, but he has a chance to regain form in Las Vegas.
There is also a chance someone like wide receiver Jalen Guyton surprises and takes the role. The Raiders recently signed Guyton after he spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Guyton has the kind of underdog mentality Pierce will appreciate, so it would not be surprising to see him earn the spot.
There are a few questions to consider with each player. With Tucker, is he ready to take on more snaps? Can he be more than just a blazer who takes the top off the defense?
With Gallup, is he ready to regain form? Are his injuries in the past? Are his best days behind him?
With Guyton, is he ready for an increased role? Can he be more than just a fourth or fifth receiver?
The Raiders have to consider these things. Another factor is chemistry with their quarterbacks. Aidan O’Connell will likely have stronger chemistry with Tucker, but Gardner Minshew could have chemistry with any of the three.
When the Raiders’ top two receivers are covered, the third receiver has to step up and be a reliable option. They have options for that role.
