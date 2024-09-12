Luke Getsy, Raiders' Offense Have to be Aggressive Moving Forward
Much like most of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense could not consistently move the ball or score points in their Week 1 AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders' offense only ran for 71 yards against the Chargers. The unit turned the ball over three times and allowed quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be sacked three times, thwarting multiple promising offensive drives.
The Raiders’ inability to consistently do much of anything right on offense led to Offensive Luke Getsy's difficulty calling a productive game for the unit. With the Raiders’ offensive line unable to block for Getsy, it made it hard for the offense to be aggressive and try to push the ball down the field, as Minshew and the offense could not buy enough time to let more aggressive play calls develop.
Coach Antonio Pierce noted that Getsy still tried his best to stay aggressive, but multiple factors contributed to the Raiders' inability to convert on those plays. However, Pierce said he and Getsy plan to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to be the offense they aimed to be when the season started.
“I think when you look at the offense, we look at the end result,” Pierce said. “There were a lot of plays called in the passing game that was to be aggressively thrown down the field. There are a lot of things that factor into that, protection, guys open, quarterback. All that stuff goes into play. So, when I say ball control, I want to keep our defense fresh, and I want to be able to finish games in the fourth quarter like what happened to us.
“A big part of our game is our identity and being physical and being stout at the line scrimmage, and that didn't happen [against the Chargers]. Defensively, it did until the fourth quarter, and they cracked us. It was a couple fits. Again, all fixable things. But when you talk about our offense, we got playmakers. We got to get the ball into their hands. We got to protect better, and we got to make quicker decisions at the quarterback position. It all goes into play. It's a group effort. It's not on one individual."
