More Could be in Store for Raiders S Chris Smith II in 2024
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II was the team's fifth-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Oftentimes, a late-round pick is overlooked, and it seems Smith's name has faded through the commotion of the offseason. The Raiders were set at the safety position in Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps last season, which led to minimal defensive minutes for the young Smith.
But with last year in the past, anything is on the table.
"Everybody is in the process of development, regardless of their experience last year," said Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander when he addressed the media on Tuesday. "I mean, we can't eat off of last year's plate. And so, my job is to provide whatever information that they need in order to develop to be the players that we need them to be for the 2024 season. And really starting from the foundation. Whether it be Tre'von [Moehrig], whether it be Marcus [Epps], whether it be Chris [Smith], my job is to just provide all the insight and the information and the detail and, obviously, the cultural execution that we need to be able to display from how we go about our business to develop anybody whenever their number's called.
"Like, our situation is: 'Hey, whenever you're on the grass, then you are responsible to be able to play at a high level.' So whenever that number is called, it's for my responsibility and their responsibility to get themselves ready because you never know when you're going to be needed. And when that opportunity comes, you got to take advantage of it."
Smith played in just 12 games for the Silver and Black last season, making just 22 appearances on defense. He saw 191 snaps on special teams.
The Raiders selected Smith out of Georgia, where he was part of back-to-back national championship teams.
As Coach Alexander said, his players need to be ready to go at any time, and goes for Smith as well. While the young safety is somewhat of an afterthought in a talented safeties room, he still has much he can bring to the table, and he's just getting started.
