Nate Hobbs is Next Raider to Take Step to Stardom
The Las Vegas Raiders are flushed with talent on the defensive side of the ball.
The Raiders expect to be one of the best defensive teams in the NFL next season, based on how they concluded the 2023 season. With that nucleus in place and pieces added to improve it, the ceiling of the Raiders’ defense is quite high.
However, there are still some things that have to go right for the Raiders to be one of the best defenses in the league. They need some of their young players to take another step forward and some of their main contributors to stay healthy.
The latter includes cornerback Nate Hobbs. The star in the slot is entering his fourth season with the Silver and Black.
Hobbs’ time as a Raider has gone well, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential. He was a steal in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois, and now, it’s time for him to prove it.
In recent years, the Raiders have seen mid to late-round selections, including defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, become stars. They have spent years developing their games and becoming unstoppable options for Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit.
It is now Hobbs’ time to join that rank, so long as he can remain on the field in 2024. If he avoids injuries this season, he has all the tools to become one of the top slot cornerbacks in the league. In fact, Crosby already thinks Hobbs is the best at his position.
Hobbs has all the intangibles to become a star, including the drive and leadership. He also has the physical tools. He thrives defending the run and more than holds his own in coverage.
Hobbs becoming a star would elevate the Raiders’ defense to a new level. With disruptors all across the defensive line and dangerous linebackers behind them, having a defensive back with similar traits would mean the Raiders have very few holes.
The Raiders need one of their defensive backs to emerge as a leader and star. Hobbs has the most potential in the room to make that happen. If that comes to fruition, the team could see a deep playoff run.
