O'Connell: Adams Was 'Supportive of Me'
Being a rookie quarterback in the NFL can be intimidating, especially when you walk into a room with one of the best wide receivers in the league.
That was the situation Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell walked into last year, primed to throw passes to Davante Adams.
However, according to O’Connell, Adams was nothing but supportive of the rookie from the very beginning. That kind of support from one of the league’s top stars can take a lot of weight off a rookie’s shoulders.
O’Connell joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and talked about what it was like to throw to Adams.
“Davante was supportive of me when I got there, really,” he said. “In May, when I was just trying to figure it out and really just make the team, he was coming up to me and giving me advice about different things, about how he sees things, and was just super supportive, really, the entire year. For a guy that’s been as successful as he has for a long time, that’s – really didn’t need to do that for a rookie quarterback. It meant the world to me.”
After watching him for years, it was a surreal experience for O’Connell to throw to Adams.
“Obviously, with him, like, a fan of his forever, watched him win a lot of football games in Green Bay and guys unable to guard him. And so, it motivates me. I want to get to a level where I’m getting the ball to him, where he can make plays, where he can be special.”
“Not just him, but our other receivers as well. But Tae, from the beginning, was super supportive of me. As a rookie, from a vet like that – from any vet, from a vet like that, it can do a lot of things for your confidence.”
O’Connell also said while it’s not unique to him, he feels a level of pressure to get the ball to Adams on a consistent basis.
If the Raiders want to return to the postseason in 2024, O’Connell will have to continue to get the ball to Adams. The offense has to improve as a whole, and it starts with those two.
